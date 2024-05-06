Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated an underperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Envista has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

