International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 789,402 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $43,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 911,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,023. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

