Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,511. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

