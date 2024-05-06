MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SPFF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 85,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.57.
About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report).
