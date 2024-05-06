TD Cowen Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $110.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 6,403,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

