Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 40,960 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

