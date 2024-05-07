Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $44.41 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 157,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,637. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

