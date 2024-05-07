BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 599,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Monday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

