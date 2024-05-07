Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 8,587 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. 1,241,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

