BCK Capital Management LP Invests $986,000 in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III comprises 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTL. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.43.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

