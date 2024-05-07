BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hawaiian accounts for 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 191.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 96.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Trading Down 1.8 %

HA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,936. The company has a market cap of $636.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

