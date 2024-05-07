Idaho Trust Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EDEN traded up €1.22 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €121.37 ($130.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($76.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.00.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

