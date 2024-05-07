iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. 3,472,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

