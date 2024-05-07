iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 20,223 shares.The stock last traded at $70.95 and had previously closed at $70.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

