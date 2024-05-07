Leuthold Group LLC Sells 13,279 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. 4,853,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,117,090. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

