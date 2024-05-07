LSV Asset Management Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,494,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.