McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 205,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

