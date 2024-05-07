N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $13.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 5,584,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

