Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,311,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AOR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 370,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,601. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.