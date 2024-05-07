N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,690. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

