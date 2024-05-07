N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,819 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 762,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,735. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

