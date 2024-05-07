N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. 238,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

