Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

