Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Position Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.27. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

