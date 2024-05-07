Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.