U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 152.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.