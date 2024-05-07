U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $621,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

