Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 282,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

