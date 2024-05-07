VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.97

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 72030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.