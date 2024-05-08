10,565 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Onsemi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,314. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

