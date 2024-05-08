Simmons Bank Purchases 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. 203,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,408. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

