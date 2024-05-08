Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 3,149,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 181.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

