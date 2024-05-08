Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. 1,030,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,605. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

