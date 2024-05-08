3,005 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Edison International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

