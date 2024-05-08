41,826 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

MDYV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. 127,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,938. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

