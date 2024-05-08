Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,824 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

