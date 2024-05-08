Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. 2,407,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $384.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.