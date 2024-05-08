Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.
Aaron’s Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of AAN stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 625.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
