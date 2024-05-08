Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.