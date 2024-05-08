Aurora (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.45 Per Share

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aurora Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aurora stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.21. The stock has a market cap of £188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 1.32. Aurora has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.70 ($3.19).

Aurora Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

