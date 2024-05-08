Aurora (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.45 Per Share

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aurora Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Aurora stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.21. The stock has a market cap of £188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 1.32. Aurora has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.70 ($3.19).
