Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $12.98 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $71,483,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LULU traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.61. 1,365,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.