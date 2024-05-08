Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,119 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,119 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,794,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $213.95. 1,189,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $235.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.95 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

