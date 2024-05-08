Crestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,582,000.

EMXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,489. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

