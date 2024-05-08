Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

