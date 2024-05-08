Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. 5,875,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

