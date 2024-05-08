Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 241,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

