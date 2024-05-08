Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$317.77.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$264.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$286.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$277.75. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$225.86 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

