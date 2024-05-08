BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.61

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 141305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

BRF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 2,700,313 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in BRF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 1,670,646 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BRF by 589.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

