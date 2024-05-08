Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.08

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 39818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,682,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,692,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,261,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.