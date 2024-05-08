Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.08

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 39818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,682,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,692,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,261,000.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.