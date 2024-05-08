Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

